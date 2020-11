Opinion: Once a pariah, ex-Astros manager A.J. Hinch has returned to baseball with Alex Cora perhaps on the way Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A.J. Hinch is back as a manager in MLB. Alex Cora could be on his way, too. Where is the public outcry now after the two were suspended by MLB?

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Report: Red Sox Have Contacted Alex Cora ‘Multiple Times’ This Week



As the Red Sox continue their search for a new manager, a familiar name has entered the chat: Former Boston skipper Alex Cora. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago