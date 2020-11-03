John Legend gets matching tattoo with wife Chrissy Teigen of baby son Jack’s name after his death
John Legend also has a matching tattoo with Chrissy Teigen in tribute to their son Jack (Picture: Getty Images) John Legend has got a tattoo in tribute to his baby son Jack after his death during pregnancy. The singer’s new inking matches wife Chrissy Teigen’s, who revealed hers earlier this month during an evening out with John. The beautifully understated tattoo, which is on his wrist, simply says ‘Jack’ with a delicate dot over the ‘J’. It was revealed on Instagram by Los Angeles tattoo artist Winter Stone. Sharing images of both John, 41,...
