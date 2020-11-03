Global  
 

John Legend gets matching tattoo with wife Chrissy Teigen of baby son Jack's name after his death

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
John Legend gets matching tattoo with wife Chrissy Teigen of baby son Jack’s name after his deathJohn Legend also has a matching tattoo with Chrissy Teigen in tribute to their son Jack (Picture: Getty Images) John Legend has got a tattoo in tribute to his baby son Jack after his death during pregnancy. The singer’s new inking matches wife Chrissy Teigen’s, who revealed hers earlier this month during an evening out with John. The beautifully understated tattoo, which is on his wrist, simply says ‘Jack’ with a delicate dot over the ‘J’. It was revealed on Instagram by Los Angeles tattoo artist Winter Stone. Sharing images of both John, 41,...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Chrissy Teigen gets tattoo in honour of son she lost

Chrissy Teigen gets tattoo in honour of son she lost 00:43

 Chrissy Teigen has honoured her late son Jack by getting his name tattooed on her wrist.

Chrissy Teigen is 'overwhelmed' after friends donate blood

Chrissy Teigen is 'overwhelmed' after friends donate blood

Chrissy Teigen is "overwhelmed" after her friends donated blood in honour of her son Jack.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:26Published
Chrissy Teigen Thanks Friends for Donating Blood in Honor of Late Son Jack: 'The Love I Feel'

Chrissy Teigen Thanks Friends for Donating Blood in Honor of Late Son Jack: 'The Love I Feel'

"To do something like this for baby jack is just ... I dunno. Beautiful," Chrissy Teigen said

Credit: People     Duration: 01:27Published
Chrissy Teigen Paid Tribute to Her Late Son, Jack, with a New Tattoo

Chrissy Teigen Paid Tribute to Her Late Son, Jack, with a New Tattoo

Teigen revealed she suffered a miscarriage in September.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:57Published

