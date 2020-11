As Election Day arrives, John Legend, Lady Gaga and more stars make final push for Biden, Trump

How Biden and Trump Will Spend Election Day President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s contrasting ways of receiving election day results reflects how both candidates have approached campaigning in the midst of a pandemic. Veuer’s..

Trump Flubs Rapper's Name In Final Push On Monday, President Donald Trump held a late night rally in Grand Rapids Michigan. Trump had a special guest star: rapper Lil Pump. The President mistakenly called him "Little Pimp" when bringing..