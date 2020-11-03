Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Election Day arrives, John Legend, Lady Gaga and more stars make final push for Biden, Trump

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
After months of a presidential race that saw major engagement from Hollywood, stars are making a final push to encourage voting in Tuesday's election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Lady Gaga campaigns for Biden

Lady Gaga campaigns for Biden 01:09

 Performer Lady Gaga joined Joe Biden on the campaign trail in Western Pennsylvania on the eve of the US presidential election.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Legend John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio

ShowBiz Minute: Biden/Trump, Henson, PSIFF

 Lil Pump supports Trump, Lady Gaga and John Legend support Biden at final rallies; Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 American Music Awards; Palm Springs..
USATODAY.com
Chrissy Teigen’s friends donate bags of blood in honour of late son [Video]

Chrissy Teigen’s friends donate bags of blood in honour of late son

Chrissy Teigen's friends have donated seven bags of blood in honour of her and husband John Legend's late son, Jack.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’ [Video]

John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’

John Legend appeared to throw shade at those musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump, as he performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga American singer, songwriter, and actress

'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally [Video]

'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally

Pop singer Lady Gaga appeared at Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's drive-in election rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday evening.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:32Published
Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms [Video]

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms

Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Biden an election eve boost on Monday when she urged supporters to vote for him at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

What we’re voting for: the future

 *It has been 234 days* since President Donald Trump announced that 1,700 Google engineers were working on a website that would enable anyone to get a coronavirus..
The Verge

Lil Pump Stumps at Trump Rally, John Legend & Lady Gaga for Biden

 President Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ... but it was Trump who might need some reacquainting with his..
TMZ.com

Judge blocks Trump's "public charge" wealth test for green cards

 The so-called "public charge" rule gives officials more power to deny green card petitions from applicants determined to be likely to use public benefits.
CBS News

Democrats hope to flip North Carolina for first time in 12 years

 Democrats are hoping to flip North Carolina back to blue for the first time since 2008, and just the second time in nearly 50 years. Recent polls show President..
CBS News

Presidential candidates make final pitches to voters in key battleground states

 Election Day in-person voting is underway, as voters nationwide choose who they want n the White House for the next four years. Control of the House and Senate..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Why Pennsylvania is so crucial to outcome of 2020 presidential election

 President Trump and Joe Biden held a combined four campaign events in Pennsylvania on Monday alone, vying for the state's crucial 20 electoral votes. It's one of..
CBS News

Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic [Video]

Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic

Jenner threw a rooftop party in Hollywood to celebrate Halloween and her 25th birthday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Hollywood Celebrities Best Halloween Costumes of 2020

 Halloween in Hollywood was different this year -- face it, everything's different this year -- but the costumes were still pretty awesome, and in some cases,..
TMZ.com

"Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane"

 A new film from director David Fincher ("The Social Network") shines a light (in black-and-white) on the Golden Age Hollywood studio system, as screenwriter..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

How Biden and Trump Will Spend Election Day [Video]

How Biden and Trump Will Spend Election Day

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s contrasting ways of receiving election day results reflects how both candidates have approached campaigning in the midst of a pandemic. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published
Trump Flubs Rapper's Name In Final Push [Video]

Trump Flubs Rapper's Name In Final Push

On Monday, President Donald Trump held a late night rally in Grand Rapids Michigan. Trump had a special guest star: rapper Lil Pump. The President mistakenly called him "Little Pimp" when bringing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Dr. Jill Biden gives on last push for votes [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden gives on last push for votes

Dr. Jill Biden talks about Joe Biden's campaign and what he will bring to voters if elected.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:54Published

Tweets about this

mentallion

JavaScript Facts ☆ "Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane" #BreakingNews #cbsnews ✈✈✈ https://t.co/w9T5Ttlr51 https://t.co/Uc1x6DA8xu 6 days ago

saad_daal_qaaf

mauludSADIQ "Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane" https://t.co/Z4aTZRghL2 via @YouTube 6 days ago

Jonezee99

Matt Jones Good piece on the making of Fincher’s "Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane" https://t.co/jIQLeuEE4e via… https://t.co/snc7YXjUb3 1 week ago

JeremyBond_film

Jeremy on film RT @FincherAnalyst: “#Mank” and the writer behind “Citizen Kane” @CBSSunday Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) (grandson of Herman) talks with… 1 week ago

rachelcpoet

Rachel C RT @CBSSunday: "Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane" https://t.co/8mEMVgR5fb https://t.co/7lPK4DyMrF 1 week ago

robypaula

Paula Roby RT @JoshMankiewicz: ICYMI this morning: https://t.co/yGS7Ybvh1F 1 week ago

foreigndispatch

Logan Ouellette "Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane" https://t.co/qPE6yTk8T5 1 week ago

KaironEdwards

Kairon Edwards "Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane" https://t.co/fUtDAVU9oX 1 week ago