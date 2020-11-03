Global  
 

Discipline for Edmonton police officers behind drug-arrest photo inadequate, lawyer says

CBC.ca Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Three Edmonton police officers responsible for a photo, posted to social media, that ridiculed a shirtless, handcuffed prisoner allegedly high on drugs have received additional training following an internal investigation — a disciplinary decision a criminal defence lawyer says is inadequate and will further undermine public trust in the police force.
