Trump begins Election Day with 'Fox & Friends' interview: Live updates on Trump, Pence

Christian Walsh RT @RealDLHughley: Suppressing votes, encouraging armed men in pickups to threaten civil war, and boarding up businesses on Election Day, d… 2 seconds ago Mimi RT @brhodes: This can be the election that votes out America's last climate change denying President and Senate. 6 seconds ago Christine M Hansen 🌹🔥✊❤️✌️🌻 RT @bourgeoisalien: cool. election day. the day we get to watch republicans cry about how votes shouldn't be counted because they love Amer… 20 seconds ago William Theodore @business Not if Trump wins PA. If he does, we'll have a president who got 8-9 million less votes and won the elect… https://t.co/ongXIKBItq 27 seconds ago CTV News Canadians gather to watch U.S. election results both in-person and virtually https://t.co/j0XrQEe1RD https://t.co/LnaA37PWT8 51 seconds ago