Trump begins Election Day with 'Fox & Friends' interview: Live updates on Trump, Pence
President Trump plans to spend the day making calls, giving interviews, monitoring events from the White House.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
What we’re voting for: the future*It has been 234 days* since President Donald Trump announced that 1,700 Google engineers were working on a website that would enable anyone to get a coronavirus..
The Verge
Lil Pump Stumps at Trump Rally, John Legend & Lady Gaga for BidenPresident Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ... but it was Trump who might need some reacquainting with his..
TMZ.com
Judge blocks Trump's "public charge" wealth test for green cardsThe so-called "public charge" rule gives officials more power to deny green card petitions from applicants determined to be likely to use public benefits.
CBS News
Democrats hope to flip North Carolina for first time in 12 yearsDemocrats are hoping to flip North Carolina back to blue for the first time since 2008, and just the second time in nearly 50 years. Recent polls show President..
CBS News
Presidential candidates make final pitches to voters in key battleground statesElection Day in-person voting is underway, as voters nationwide choose who they want n the White House for the next four years. Control of the House and Senate..
CBS News
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Jack Nicklaus on tweet supporting Trump: I knew 'it was going to cause me some grief' but 'I think he's been great'Vice President Mike Pence asked Nicklaus to publicly support Trump and the PGA Hall of Fame golfer tweeted a six-paragraph statement.
USATODAY.com
Daily schedules: Trump and Biden in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Harris in Texas, Pence in Arizona.
NYTimes.com
2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden head to the MidwestVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be in the battleground states in the West.
CBS News
Pence touts the 'great American comeback' in IowaVice President Mike Pence held a campaign rally at the Des Moines International Airport Thursday telling supporters "The great American comeback is on." (Oct...
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Pinellas County voters could predict who wins the White House
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:05Published
Voters across the country express hope for unity, healing after electionAfter a contentious campaign, voters from across the country express similar post-election hopes. They want healing and unity, no matter who heads to the White..
CBS News
America votes on Election DayA handful of states could decide whether President Donald Trump is elected to a second term or if Joe Biden moves into the White House in January.
USATODAY.com
'Non-Scalable' Fence Likely to Be Erected Around White House
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this