US Election 2020: Bookmakers slash Donald Trump's odds for a second term on Election Day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Flubs Rapper's Name In Final Push



On Monday, President Donald Trump held a late night rally in Grand Rapids Michigan. Trump had a special guest star: rapper Lil Pump. The President mistakenly called him "Little Pimp" when bringing.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:28 Published 39 minutes ago President Trump and VP Pence make final stop in Grand Rapids



Tuesday is Election Day. Therefore, candidates are doing their best to speak with every single state and community. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 36:10 Published 1 hour ago First Presidential Results Roll In



Thanks to a quirky law, votes in the tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have already been counted for Joe Biden. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:16 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Election Day: One Thing’s for Sure, an Interventionist Will Win The 2020 presidential election is here. Americans are turning out in record numbers to vote, with pre-election voting surpassing two-thirds of the number of all...

WorldNews 11 hours ago



America votes on Election Day A handful of states could decide whether President Donald Trump is elected to a second term or if Joe Biden moves into the White House in January.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this