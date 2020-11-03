Trudeau makes announcement for small and medium-sized businesses
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business Minister Mary Ng. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo will also be there.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business Minister Mary Ng. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo will also be there.
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this