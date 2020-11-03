Trudeau makes announcement for small and medium-sized businesses Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business Minister Mary Ng. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo will also be there. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

