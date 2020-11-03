Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau makes announcement for small and medium-sized businesses

CBC.ca Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business Minister Mary Ng. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo will also be there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this