Michael Bennet says he won’t be Joe Biden’s education secretary
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said Monday that he doesn’t want to be education secretary — a job he was considered for under the last Democratic president — if Joe Biden is elected president this week. In an...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Bennet Democratic United States Senator from Colorado
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
Top Republicans Are Silent on Biden Victory as Trump Refuses to ConcedeThe top Senate Republican issued no statement congratulating President-elect Biden, while a leading House Republican echoed President Trump’s protestations..
NYTimes.com
US election: Comment - Biden defeated Trump, but battle for 'soul' of America is unfinishedOPINION At last, we have a result in the US presidential election, whether Donald Trump is capable of accepting it or not. Joe Biden has won.That, in itself, is..
New Zealand Herald
Trump plays golf on the day Biden wins electionPresident Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing in Virginia after losing his reelection bid. (Nov. 7)
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:46Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources