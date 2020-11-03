Supreme court to hear Obamacare case that may lead to 20m losing insurance

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory



[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43 Published on January 1, 1970