Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme court to hear Obamacare case that may lead to 20m losing insurance

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Supreme court to hear Obamacare case that may lead to 20m losing insuranceFor more than a decade, Republicans have sought to destroy the signature achievement of the Obama administration – the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. Exactly one week after election day, they might succeed. After an election season like no other, in the middle of a pandemic, the supreme court will hear a case that could result in 20 million Americans losing their insurance, along with a raft of other insurance benefits disappearing from American life. Or not. All of us have benefited from the act, even if we cannot see it Abbe Gluck, Yale Law School professor “This is the one issue now that is causing me tremendous panic,” said Daniel Dawes, author of 150 Years of Obamacare,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Supreme Court Sends Louisiana Officer's Suit Against BLM Activist DeRay Mckesson Back To Lower Court

Supreme Court Sends Louisiana Officer's Suit Against BLM Activist DeRay Mckesson Back To Lower Court 00:26

 The U.S. Supreme Court Monday rejected a lower court's ruling in the case of a police officer who sued Black Lives Matter activist and Baltimore civil rights leader DeRay Mckesson after being injured while working a 2016 protest Mckesson organized in Louisiana.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina

 State Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
CBS News

Donald Trump's aides are increasingly gloomy – and mad at other GOP officials

 Some Trump aides said they're not giving up on the election, but are bracing for the worst.
USATODAY.com

Nevada AG: our state has 'fair, free' elections

 Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, called threats of lawsuits from Republicans over alleged voting improprieties "a Hail Mary." Ford said there has..
USATODAY.com

US election: Donald Trump's sons fume at Republican 'sheep'

 Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have both lashed out at the Republican Party for what they view as weakness in the midst of a controversial election.The United..
New Zealand Herald

Affordable Care Act Affordable Care Act Obamacare, ACA - U.S. federal statute

'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris [Video]

'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris

Senator Kamala Harris asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, whether she knew of the president's tweets saying he wanted to nominate a judge who would overturn Obamacare.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:01Published
Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage [Video]

Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing she is not hostile to the Obamacare law, as Democrats have suggested, and declined to specify whether she believes landmark rulings legalizing abortion and gay marriage were properly decided. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:13Published
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published

Yale Law School Yale Law School Law school of Yale University


Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Meet Prateek Kuhad - the Indian indie star championed by Barack Obama

 Meet the singer-songwriter whose boy-next-door ballads have upended the Indian music industry.
BBC News

As US officially leaves Paris pact, UN body, nations say 'actions unstoppable'

 The day the US -- the second-largest emitter after China -- legally left the Paris Agreement aimed to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change, the UN..
WorldNews

Joe Biden makes history with total votes received, beating Barack Obama's record

 The record was held by Barack Obama, who in the 2008 election received 69,498,516 votes when he beat John McCain, the late Republican senator.
USATODAY.com
Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats [Video]

Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats

Locals in a Kenyan village with links to Barack Obama had some fun of their own on US election day. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barrett Joins The Supreme Court [Video]

Barrett Joins The Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn in on Monday. Barrett is now a Supreme Court Justice. According to CNN, Barrett could serve three-decades or longer. The conditions under which Barrett is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
How Trump Plotted To Kill Obamacare [Video]

How Trump Plotted To Kill Obamacare

President Donald Trump has continuously touted his plan to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. He has yet to put forth any legitimate legislation to take its place, despite his repeated..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:20Published
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Biden Should Be Elected Despite Trump’s Foreign Policy Successes – OpEd

Why Biden Should Be Elected Despite Trump’s Foreign Policy Successes – OpEd By Jonathan Power* Any day now the news will come that the US and Russia have decided to renew the important nuclear arms reduction of around 1000 warheads...
Eurasia Review

US Election 2020: Joe Biden breaks Barack Obama's record, becomes highest voted presidential candidate

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won more votes than any other presidential candidate in the US history, shattering a record set by former President Barack...
Mid-Day

Barack Obama pokes fun at Donald Trump saying 'he's jealous of COVID's media coverage'

 Former US President Barack Obama has poked fun at US President Donald Trump while campaigning for Joe Biden in Florida. Mr Obama said...
Upworthy Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBS NewsBusiness Insider

Tweets about this