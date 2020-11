Supreme court to hear Obamacare case that may lead to 20m losing insurance

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

For more than a decade, Republicans have sought to destroy the signature achievement of the Obama administration – the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare . Exactly one week after election day , they might succeed. After an election season like no other, in the middle of a pandemic, the supreme court will hear a case that could result in 20 million Americans losing their insurance, along with a raft of other insurance benefits disappearing from American life. Or not. All of us have benefited from the act, even if we cannot see it Abbe Gluck, Yale Law School professor “This is the one issue now that is causing me tremendous panic,” said Daniel Dawes, author of 150 Years of Obamacare,...