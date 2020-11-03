Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by the Category 4 storm already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America. The hurricane had sustained winds of 145 mph, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was likely to maintain that strength until making landfall in the morning. It was centered about 30 miles south-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and moving west-southwest near 5 mph. Hurricane-force winds were already blowing on land. Hours after it had been expected to make landfall, Eta's eye continued hovering just offshore. The unceasing winds uprooted...
