What We Know About Today's Trump, Biden Polls
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Here’s a look at the last major pre-election polls released in five swing states, with an eye toward what they say about the way the broader winds are blowing.
Here’s a look at the last major pre-election polls released in five swing states, with an eye toward what they say about the way the broader winds are blowing.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this