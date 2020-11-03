Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attack

Watch: Man surrenders in J&K before security forces, AK rifle recovered



A militant associate was arrested on Friday after a brief shootout in Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "On a specific input regarding presence of a police deserter (SPO), who had decamped with two AK-47 rifles two days ago, along with his associate in Chadoora area of Budgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army and CRPF," a police spokesman said. He said as the joint team of security forces reached near the target location, the SPO-turned-militant along with his associate started firing indiscriminately. Watch the full video for more details.

