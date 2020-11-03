Global  
 

Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attack

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attackAustrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has insisted Islamist terror will not scare or divide his country, hours after a shooting attack in inner-city Vienna. The gunman, named locally as Kujtim Fejzulai, was a 20-year-old man with dual Austrian and North Macedonian citizenship. Police shot him dead around nine minutes into his shooting spree with an AK-47 assault refile; he announced the attack in advance on Instagram in a message professing his allegiance to the Islamic State terror group. The man’s victims, Mr Kurz said in a televised address, were “an older man, an older woman, a young male passerby and a waitress”. “The enemy, Islamist terror, wants to split our society, but...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Three dead in Vienna terror attack

Three dead in Vienna terror attack 00:37

 A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. Asuspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Mr Nehammer said:...

Related news from verified sources

Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attack

Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attack Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has insisted Islamist terror will not scare or divide his country, hours after a shooting attack in inner-city Vienna. The...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24BBC NewsNPRDeutsche Welle

Vienna terror attack: 'Islamist' motive suspected in deadly shootings

 At least three people have been killed and 15 wounded in a series of shootings in Austria's capital. The Interior Ministry said the attack was carried out by at...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •BBC NewsSBS

Vienna: Police investigate terror links to gun attack

 A manhunt is underway in the Austrian capital after an attack that left four civilians dead. Authorities say at least one "Islamist terrorist" was behind the...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •BBC NewsNPR

