Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attack
Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has insisted Islamist terror will not scare or divide his country, hours after a shooting attack in inner-city Vienna. The gunman, named locally as Kujtim Fejzulai, was a 20-year-old man with dual Austrian and North Macedonian citizenship. Police shot him dead around nine minutes into his shooting spree with an AK-47 assault refile; he announced the attack in advance on Instagram in a message professing his allegiance to the Islamic State terror group. The man’s victims, Mr Kurz said in a televised address, were “an older man, an older woman, a young male passerby and a waitress”. “The enemy, Islamist terror, wants to split our society, but...
