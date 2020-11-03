Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () The complaint has been filed before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate through advocate Niranjan Mundargi under Section 200 (examination of complainant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure
