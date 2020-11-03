Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL trade deadline winners, losers: Which players, teams are better off?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
There wasn't much drama on deadline day itself, but the trades — or lack thereof — in recent weeks still sparked some notable story lines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Will Fuller V, Alshon Jeffery and other potential trade deadline targets — Peter Schrager

Will Fuller V, Alshon Jeffery and other potential trade deadline targets — Peter Schrager 01:56

 Peter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to discuss which players could be on the move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Among the players that could move are Houston Texans Will Fuller V and Kenny Stills, and Philadelphia Eagles' receiver Alshon Jeffery. He also says that newly acquired Baltimore...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL Fines JuJu Smith-Schuster $5k for Sock Violation, Seriously

 The NFL ain't messing around with its sock policy -- hitting 2 star Pittsburgh Steelers players with $5k fines for showing too much leg during a game! Steelers..
TMZ.com

NFL discusses expanding playoff field to 16 as COVID-19 contingency plan

 The NFL is keeping open the possibility of expanding the playoffs to 16 teams should COVID-19 postponements shift the regular-season schedule.
USATODAY.com

NFL power rankings: Raiders, Seahawks rise as Titans tumble after Week 8

 Decisive victory vaults Las Vegas back into Top 10 with Tennessee on verge of falling out. Seattle again NFC's top club.
USATODAY.com

Election Day, Hurricane Eta, NFL's trade deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday

 It's Election Day, America. Now it's all up to you. Also, Hurricane Eta strengthens, the NFL trade deadline is here and more to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

NFL trade deadline winners, losers: Which players, teams are better off?

 There wasn't much drama on deadline day itself, but the trades — or lack thereof — in recent weeks still sparked some notable story lines.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this