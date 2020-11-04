Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan's election has more than 77,000 spoiled ballots. Here's what that means.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
An official said 77,000 ballots were spoiled in Michigan as of Tuesday morning, but that number requires some context.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Ballots are being counted at ballot tabulation centers

Ballots are being counted at ballot tabulation centers 03:03

 In Maricopa County more than 1.67 millions ballots were counted before the polls opened on Election Day. Ballots will be counted throughout the day at the ballot tabulation center.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Voters in battleground states weigh in on candidates

 Voters out in force in battleground states of Michigan and Florida where Joe Biden is seeking to win for the Democrats, while President Donald Trump is trying to..
USATODAY.com

Harris campaigns in Mich. hours before polls close

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has spent much of Election Day in battleground Michigan, telling voters they will decide the presidential..
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris makes Election Day stop in Michigan

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped in Southfield, Michigan, on Election Day for a Get Out the Vote event as she and Joe Biden focused on..
CBS News

Michigan official on "open carry" ruling and safe voting on Election Day

 Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says voters can feel confident that law enforcement will protect against any potential intimidation efforts at the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Volunteers work to solve issues at polling stations on Election Day [Video]

Volunteers work to solve issues at polling stations on Election Day

Volunteers work to solve issues at polling stations on Election Day

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:22Published
Voting steady in Warren [Video]

Voting steady in Warren

Voting steady in Warren

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:25Published
Some Wayne County voters face minor issues with ballot machines on Election Day [Video]

Some Wayne County voters face minor issues with ballot machines on Election Day

Some Wayne County voters face minor issues with ballot machines on Election Day

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Michigan's election has more than 77,000 spoiled ballots. Here's what that means.

 An official said 77,000 ballots were spoiled in Michigan as of Tuesday morning, but that number requires some context.
USATODAY.com

Official: Record absentee balloting in Michigan

 Michigan's secretary of state says more than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested in the state and more than 2 million have been returned. She's also...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this