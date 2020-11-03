Global  
 

US Election 2020: Results and exit poll in maps and charts

BBC News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Analysis and graphics from the US election exit poll and results as they come in.
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Expert: Be 'fairly skeptical' of exit polls this election

Expert: Be 'fairly skeptical' of exit polls this election 02:11

 A typical component of Election Day news coverage for decades has been the exit poll, but this year's elections will be anything but typical.

COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll [Video]

COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll

Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn says the coronavirus pandemic and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
When Polls Closed On Election Day [Video]

When Polls Closed On Election Day

November 3rd, 2020 is election day. The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19 [Video]

Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19

Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

news18dotcom

News18.com Joe Biden wins in Illinois, Rhode Island. He is also leading in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Ohio, Alabama and Pennsylv… https://t.co/ynJwVrRU21 57 seconds ago

news18dotcom

News18.com President Trump will win West Virginia, CNN projection shows. There are five electoral votes at stake in West Virgi… https://t.co/3VxHrCvrYL 1 minute ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Election 2020 preliminary exit poll results: Voters less dissatisfied with government than in 2016 https://t.co/Y0n1SqlHBv 5 minutes ago

bobhardt

Bob Hardt RT @joelmsiegel: Results of AP's not-quite-exit poll - It's VoteCast - finds pandemic is top issue. That's at odds with initial run of netw… 7 minutes ago

HendersonAlan

Alan Henderson US Election 2020: Results and exit poll in maps and charts https://t.co/w0GzxcolV7 9 minutes ago

SeanK_OD

Sean O'Driscoll RT @AdrianKavanagh: CNN Exit Poll, as of now, showing Biden strongest among 18-29 year olds (lead of +31%), 30-44 year olds (+11%) and 45-6… 10 minutes ago

AdrianKavanagh

Adrian Kavanagh CNN Exit Poll, as of now, showing Biden strongest among 18-29 year olds (lead of +31%), 30-44 year olds (+11%) and… https://t.co/mU15zGWv83 14 minutes ago

Belinda0871

Belinda Fernandez RT @Telegraph: Follow the updates of the latest projections on our map #Election2020 #Elecciones2020 https://t.co/k1zBdLUCW7 https://t.co… 14 minutes ago