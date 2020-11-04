Global  
 

US Election 2020: Preliminary poll suggests voters divided between prioritising economy and COVID-19 while casting vote

DNA Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US Elections 2020: As per reports and early results from CNN's countrywide exit poll, the economy was the most important factor for all voters in the country.
 Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn says the coronavirus pandemic and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit poll on Tuesday.

