US Election 2020: Results and exit poll in maps and charts

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll



Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn says the coronavirus pandemic and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 2 hours ago When Polls Closed On Election Day



November 3rd, 2020 is election day. The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 11 hours ago Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19



Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on October 1, 2020

Tweets about this