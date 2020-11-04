Global  
 

Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender state senator in the nation, elected in Delaware

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
As a state senator, Sarah McBride will also be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the country.
