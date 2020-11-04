Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender state senator in the nation, elected in Delaware

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer



GOP Rep. Troy Balderson is projected to win against Democratic challenger Alaina Shearer in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Business Insider reports the district is located in central Ohio outside of Columbus. It is home to all of Delaware, Morrow, and Licking counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Marion, Richland, and Muskingum counties. Balderson is finishing his first full term in office after being elected in a 2018 special election.

