Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender state senator in the nation, elected in Delaware
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
As a state senator, Sarah McBride will also be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the country.
As a state senator, Sarah McBride will also be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the country.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sarah McBride American transgender rights activist
Delaware State in the United States
GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
Biden optimistic thanks to large turnoutJoe Biden told reporters in Delaware that overwhelming voter turnout leading up to, and on, Election Day has made him hopeful, but stopped short of predicting..
CBS News
Biden 'hopeful' as campaign winds down in DelawareDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has closed out his final day of campaigning in what has been an unprecedented election amid the coronavirus. He would..
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this