Diego Maradona surgery for bleeding on brain ends with success Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Argentine football great had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor said. 👓 View full article

