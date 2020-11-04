Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Presidential Election Result:This American county has voted winner of every presidential election for 60 years

DNA Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US Elections Results 2020 from Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona, Nevada, and Iowa will decide the fate of President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US Presidential Election: 'Have to unite country', says Joe Biden

US Presidential Election: 'Have to unite country', says Joe Biden 02:05

 Presidential Election of United States is underway on November 3 (local time). Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed media in Wilmington. Joe Biden said, "I believe very- strong that we have to restore decency, honour in our system and we have to unite the country."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Presidential footprint in Palm Beach County [Video]

Presidential footprint in Palm Beach County

It’s worth taking a look back at how Mar-a-Lago came to become the “Winter White House.” A political symbol, not only in the county, state, or country, but in the world.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:11Published
How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede [Video]

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Rick Scott: Florida 'Absolutely' Will Announce Election Night Winner

 Florida will "absolutely" be able to announce its winner of the presidential race Tuesday night, and it will choose President Donald Trump for four more years,...
Newsmax


Tweets about this