US Presidential Election Result:This American county has voted winner of every presidential election for 60 years

Related videos from verified sources Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History



The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago Presidential footprint in Palm Beach County



It’s worth taking a look back at how Mar-a-Lago came to become the “Winter White House.” A political symbol, not only in the county, state, or country, but in the world. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:11 Published 4 hours ago How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Rick Scott: Florida 'Absolutely' Will Announce Election Night Winner Florida will "absolutely" be able to announce its winner of the presidential race Tuesday night, and it will choose President Donald Trump for four more years,...

