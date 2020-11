Country racing comes to town for Oaks Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Country Carnival Final at Flemington gives up-and-coming trainers or smaller rural stables a chance to grab a moment in the spotlight. The Country Carnival Final at Flemington gives up-and-coming trainers or smaller rural stables a chance to grab a moment in the spotlight. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this