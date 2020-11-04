Global  
 

US presidential election ‘sees highest voter turnout in 102 years’

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US presidential election ‘sees highest voter turnout in 102 years’This year’s US presidential election saw 67% of all eligible voters turn out to cast their ballot – the highest turnout since 1908. University of Florida Professor Michael P McDonald has forecast 160...
