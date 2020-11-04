2020 electoral college results tracker: Updated live

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Here's what your vote will mean in the electoral college Tuesday



Here's what your vote will mean in the electoral college Tuesday Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:53 Published 1 day ago Three Things You Should Know About The Electoral College



The Presidential Election is on November 3rd. A candidate needs 270 Electoral votes to get elected President. Here are three things you should know about the Electoral College. #1 Every state has.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago Should we keep the Electoral College, or switch to the Popular Vote? p1



Should we do away with the Electoral College and transition to a National Popular Vote? Ben Hall moderates a debate between Trent England of Save Our States and Ray Haynes former California lawmaker.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 18:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this