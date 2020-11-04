Global  
 

Republicans on defensive as Democrats hope to seize control of Senate

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Republicans on defensive as Democrats hope to seize control of SenateStates that once seemed out of reach are now battlegrounds as presidential race affects contests for upper chamber US elections 2020 – live updates Senate Republicans are fighting to protect their majority, as incumbents face a wave of competitive races in states once thought to be out of reach for...
Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election 2020: We put Republicans and Democrats in a group chat

 Here’s what happens when you put 13 Trump and 12 Biden voters in a group text on election night.
BBC News

Randy Feenstra Wins, Keeping Steve King’s Iowa Seat in G.O.P. Hands

 Mr. Feenstra, a state senator who defeated Mr. King in the primary, shares many of the incumbent’s policy views but not his history of incendiary and racist..
NYTimes.com

Joni Ernst Wins in Iowa, Frustrating Democrats’ Push for Senate Majority

 The first-term Republican overcame a steep challenge from Theresa Greenfield, denying Democrats a crucial pickup in their path to reclaiming control of the..
NYTimes.com
Hickenlooper wins Democrats seat for Senate [Video]

Hickenlooper wins Democrats seat for Senate

Republican Senator Cory Gardner was defeated on Tuesday in Colorado by former Governor John Hickenlooper, giving the Democrats their first victory of an election battle in which they are attempting to win control of the U.S. Senate.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published
'We need an Arizona senator': Mark Kelly, leading race [Video]

'We need an Arizona senator': Mark Kelly, leading race

Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly appeared poised to beat Republican Martha McSally in Arizona late Tuesday night, citing the late John McCain and his wife, a former lawmaker and gun violence survivor, as inspirations.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim [Video]

Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim

US President tweeted moments after his rival Joe Biden's speech that Democrats were 'trying to steal' the electionView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:20Published
Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted' [Video]

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'

Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters close to 1am and said he felt good about his chances, and stressed that the election wasn’t over until every vote was counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:59Published
Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California [Video]

Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:29Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

McConnell Cruises To Re-Election [Video]

McConnell Cruises To Re-Election

The Kentucky senate race is in one of the most-watched races in the country. On one side is Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. The other side is Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. Democrats worked over time to try to oust McConnell. Democrats voters were shocked that Mr. McConnell filled Ruth Bader Ginsburg's SCOTUS seat days before the election. The New York Times reports that McConnell won close to 60% of the vote. McGrath won under 35%.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Lindsey Graham wins reelection, CBS News projects

 Graham's opponent, Jaime Harrison, raised over $100 million during the election cycle, shattering shattered Senate records.
CBS News

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Faces Challenge From Democrat Nom. Theresa Greenfield [Video]

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Faces Challenge From Democrat Nom. Theresa Greenfield

Theresa Greenfield is challenging GOP Sen. Joni Ernst for US Senate in Iowa. Polls in Iowa closed at 9 p.m. local time and the results are rolling in, says Business Insider. Ernst is an Iowa Army..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Texas Is A Battleground State And A Record Surge In Voter Turnout Only Adds To An Unpredictable Election [Video]

Texas Is A Battleground State And A Record Surge In Voter Turnout Only Adds To An Unpredictable Election

Unlike in decades past, Republicans in Texas were on shaky ground on Election Day. The state, which typically is among the worst for turnout in the U.S., has seen a record surge of voters -- many who..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:45Published
Colorado Leaders React To Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation [Video]

Colorado Leaders React To Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:05Published

