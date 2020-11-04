Republicans on defensive as Democrats hope to seize control of Senate

McConnell Cruises To Re-Election



The Kentucky senate race is in one of the most-watched races in the country. On one side is Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. The other side is Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. Democrats worked over time to try to oust McConnell. Democrats voters were shocked that Mr. McConnell filled Ruth Bader Ginsburg's SCOTUS seat days before the election. The New York Times reports that McConnell won close to 60% of the vote. McGrath won under 35%.

