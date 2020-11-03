Global  
 

US election results live updates: America decides between Trump and Biden

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
US election results live updates: America decides between Trump and BidenPolls are open across the country as voters choose whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Follow the latest with DW. ......
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump leads Biden in Florida

Trump leads Biden in Florida 01:33

 President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia, remained up in the air. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn reports.

Anthony Scaramucci: peaceful power transfer 'is in Donald Trump's best interests' [Video]

Anthony Scaramucci: peaceful power transfer 'is in Donald Trump's best interests'

Former White House communications director tells Euronews that he believes the president will lose to Joe BidenView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:09Published
Trump's ballot fraud claims are debunked, but did voters care? [Video]

Trump's ballot fraud claims are debunked, but did voters care?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:21Published

AP VoteCast: Trump a key factor on voters' minds

 AP VoteCast found that roughly two-thirds of voters said their opinion of President Donald Trump — either for or against — drove their choice as they cast..
USATODAY.com
Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Biden supporters watch results come in locally [Video]

Biden supporters watch results come in locally

Biden supporters watch results come in locally

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published

Officials count in close states Texas, Ohio and Philadelphia [Video]

Officials count in close states Texas, Ohio and Philadelphia

As polls close across America, officials at counting stations prepare for thelong challenge ahead as eyes turn to the rust belt states that could run wellinto the week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Latino vote in Clark County [Video]

Latino vote in Clark County

The importance of the Latino vote in Clark County for the 2020 General Election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:22Published
Bay Area Voters Anxious As Early Returns For Presidential Election Come In [Video]

Bay Area Voters Anxious As Early Returns For Presidential Election Come In

Team coverage of Bay Area voters making last-minute dash to polls an hour before they close (11-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

Morning Consult Exit Poll: More Biden Voters Wanted to Vote Against Trump

 Voters who backed former Vice President Joe Biden are more likely to say they supported him because they didn't want to vote for President Donald Trump,...
Newsmax Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsBusiness InsiderMediaiteFOXNews.com

Trump: 'Voters are judging me on a lot of things'

 When President Donald Trump is asked if voters will judge him on his response to the coronavirus he said Tuesday that "voters are judging me on a lot of things."...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business InsiderSBS

News24.com | US elections: Trump woos voters in Pennsylvania, a state which had been crucial for his 2016 win

 With eight days to go until the US election, President Donald Trump wooed voters in Pennsylvania.
News24


