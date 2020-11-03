US Election 2020: UK gambler bets one million pound on Biden win

My Boston News RT @scooperon7: President Trump still watching returns from inside the White House while outside the wait continues with demonstrators #7ne… 1 minute ago Steve Cooper President Trump still watching returns from inside the White House while outside the wait continues with demonstrat… https://t.co/BelXDNvy3u 22 minutes ago Tessie55 RT @MFWitches: We seem to be watching the end of the world as we kind-of knew it on live television. If it goes to court cases and dispute… 38 minutes ago JH EDITS ⏱ RT @james1701a: 📺 NEW VIDEO Trump returns to the White House after his stay at Walter Reed, but is he spreading more than just the coronav… 49 minutes ago 훈허 @Victor53540768 Mr Trump, who is watching the returns from the White House, is expected to address the nation later on Tuesday evening. 1 hour ago California Public Trump watches returns from the White House as aides claim confidence https://t.co/iSOALhbeEs 2 hours ago L.A. Times Politics Trump watches returns from the White House as aides claim confidence https://t.co/O1SbWxQOZp 2 hours ago J O S H @spectatorindex Here we go ! Trump returns to White House ! 2 hours ago