US Election 2020: UK gambler bets one million pound on Biden win

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
US Election 2020: UK gambler bets one million pound on Biden winNew York: Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s greatest admirer is not in the US but in the UK where somebody has placed a one million British pound or USD 1.29 million on the former Vice President to clinch the White House on Election Day. According to CNN, while people in the US are not allowed to place legal wagers on the elections, the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: US election polls with one day to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead

US election polls with one day to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead 00:37

 A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden-Harris watch party is now quiet [Video]

Biden-Harris watch party is now quiet

Biden-Harris watch party is now quiet

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:40Published
God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

US election: Possible civil unrest as Trump Tower bridge raised

 At least five New York Police Department dump trucks and a bus have been filmed parked outside Trump Tower in Midtown, New York City with thousands of police "at..
New Zealand Herald
Biden wins New York, but locals fear a 2016 repeat [Video]

Biden wins New York, but locals fear a 2016 repeat

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:09Published

Life and Death, Feeding a Nation, The Crown Prince of Kabuki

 Coronavirus dead overwhelming New York City, as hospitals begin testing plasma treatment; Then, the coronavirus effect on America's food supply; And, Inside the..
CBS News

Short Supply, Staying Well, The Resurrection of St. Nicholas

 New York's health care workers treating coronavirus describe lack of equipment, infections of colleagues; Then, dealing with the mental health issues brought on..
CBS News
US Presidential election: Stores, residents brace for potential N.Y.C unrest [Video]

US Presidential election: Stores, residents brace for potential N.Y.C unrest

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:10Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrat Charlie Crist reelected [Video]

Democrat Charlie Crist reelected

Democrat Charlie Crist reelected

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:37Published

US Election: Republican Madison Cawthorn becomes youngest Congress member

 US President Donald Trump's "golden boy" Madison Cawthorn has won the race for Congress in North Carolina – becoming its youngest member at just 25 years..
New Zealand Herald

Lindsey Graham Wins a Fourth Term in South Carolina, Beating Jaime Harrison

 Mr. Graham, a Republican, fended off Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, whose campaign captured liberal energy — and dollars — from across the country.
NYTimes.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Donald Trump: Key moments as President [Video]

Donald Trump: Key moments as President

A rundown of President Trump's top five moments from the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

America votes on Election Day

 A handful of states could decide whether President Donald Trump is elected to a second term or if Joe Biden moves into the White House in January.
USATODAY.com
BLM protesters gather a block from the White House as election results drip in [Video]

BLM protesters gather a block from the White House as election results drip in

Protesters gathered on Washington DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza and unfurledtwo large protest banners Tuesday evening as they waited for results of the2020 presidential election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Trump returns to the White House ahead of election night

 President Trump is back at the White House,...
WorldNews
US election: Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Trump [Video]

US election: Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Trump

Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Donald Trump's presidency asthey pick the next man in the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County [Video]

Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County

Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County for the 2020 General Election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:58Published
Joe Biden promises to unite the US on final election push in Philadelphia [Video]

Joe Biden promises to unite the US on final election push in Philadelphia

Joe Biden addressed supporters in Philadelphia on Tuesday, saying that if hegets elected President there won't be "red states or blue states, just theUnited States of America". With almost 102 million..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Joe Biden Makes One Final Push For Election With Stop In Philadelphia [Video]

Joe Biden Makes One Final Push For Election With Stop In Philadelphia

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:35Published

