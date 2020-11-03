Algerian president has Covid-19 but improving, presidency says
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tested positive for Covid-19, but his condition is gradually improving as he receives treatment in a German hospital. ......
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Abdelmadjid Tebboune President of Algeria since 2019
Voter turnout key for government in Algeria referendumA pro-government Algerian television channel showed people streaming into a provincial polling station on Sunday for a constitutional referendum backed by the..
WorldNews
Algerian sharply divided over usefulness of constitutional voteOn the eve of the referendum on constitutional amendments, which are supposed to meet their demands, residents of Bab El-Oued neighbourhood, the stronghold of..
WorldNews
Algeria Country in North Africa
Low turnout, but Algerians vote to change constitutionCAPE TOWN - A proposal to change Algeria’s constitution won the most votes in Sunday’s referendum despite a low voter turnout. According to reports, the..
WorldNews
Two-thirds vote in favour of Algerian referendum
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:16Published
Historic low turnout for Algerian referendum decried as sham
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:33Published
Algeria holds constitutional referendum as the Hirak movement calls for a boycott
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:37Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid: MPs to vote on England's one-month lockdownThe new restrictions will come into force on Thursday if approved, lasting until 2 December.
BBC News
The Promise of Plasma, Spilling Across the Border, PerseveranceInside the plasma therapy doctors are using to treat COVID-19; Then, the Tijuana River spills raw sewage in California; And, NASA planning to launch a new rover..
CBS News
COVID-19, Fiona Hill, ElfstedentochtHow U.S. health officials and hospitals are handling the COVID-19 coronavirus; Then, Fiona Hill warns about Russian political meddling; And, the outdoor skating..
CBS News
Pakistan using Covid to export terror: India
IndiaTimes
COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this