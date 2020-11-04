Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Markets nervously await U.S. election result as hopes for early decision fade

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Investors' hopes for a decisive early read on the U.S. election were dampened after mixed initial voting results on Tuesday night, which also raised doubts about an easy route to a massive fiscal stimulus package.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas [Video]

Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published
Racial disparities highlighted during first day of early voting [Video]

Racial disparities highlighted during first day of early voting

As hundreds hit the polls for the first day of early voting in Wisconsin, it won’t be as easy for some to cast their ballot.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:40Published
How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency [Video]

How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency

Stock market analysts always worry around the time of a Presidential election. The markets can react unpredictably when a certain candidate gets elected. According to Stifel the S&P 500 will sell off..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this