Markets nervously await U.S. election result as hopes for early decision fade
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Investors' hopes for a decisive early read on the U.S. election were dampened after mixed initial voting results on Tuesday night, which also raised doubts about an easy route to a massive fiscal stimulus package.
Investors' hopes for a decisive early read on the U.S. election were dampened after mixed initial voting results on Tuesday night, which also raised doubts about an easy route to a massive fiscal stimulus package.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this