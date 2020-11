You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Patio Heaters In Short Supply Due To Pandemic Outdoor Dining



As winter approaches, a new pandemic-related product is in short supply. Don Ford goes in search of patio heaters. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:43 Published 2 days ago Winter poses new challenge to restaurants



Kansas City area restaurants adapt to cooler weather amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:33 Published 3 weeks ago How New York City Will Navigate Outdoor Dining in the Winter



Space heaters to the rescue. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:46 Published on October 15, 2020