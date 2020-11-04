Global  
 

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams take Green Bay Packers' lack of deadline deal for receiver in stride

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020
The gap between Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers' other receivers down the depth chart will continue to be vast after Tuesday's trade deadline.
