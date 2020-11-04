Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams take Green Bay Packers' lack of deadline deal for receiver in stride

Uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus in northeast Wisconsin has done what little else could: subdue a city’s urge to cheer on its beloved Packers together.

Minnesota Vikings Pay Tribute to George Floyd The Minnesota Vikings stood in solidarity with the social justice movement ahead of their season-opening game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Packers' Tailgate Village used as polling place for Green Bay city



The Packers offered their Tailgate Village to the city of Green Bay and today it was one of 16 polling places for voters to cast their ballots.

NBC 26 weather forecast



Tonight will be a nice night with lows in the low-40s. Tomorrow is going to be just as gorgeous with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine. The all-time record high of 74 will be in reach!!