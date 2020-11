Two misfields - How Zimbabwe initially tied and won ODI vs Pakistan in Super Over Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Zimbabwe clinched a dramatic win in the third ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi as they won in a pulsating Super Over clash. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hilarious run-out involving two Pakistan batsmen leaves Twitter bemused, Watch! The incident took place in the first ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe being played at Rawalpindi. Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail were involved in a...

Zee News 4 days ago





Tweets about this