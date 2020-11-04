Global  
 

U.S. elections 2020 | Niraj Antani becomes first Indian-American to be elected to Ohio Senate

Wednesday, 4 November 2020
political science graduate, Mr. Antani, at the age of 23, was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2014, becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers in the U.S.
