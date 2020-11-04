Global  
 

Bulldogs star Lachie Hunter fined $1000 with no conviction after drink-driving crash

The Age Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Western Bulldogs star Lachie Hunter has been fined $1000 and escaped conviction after he pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to provide his details after a crash which damaged four cars earlier this year. 
