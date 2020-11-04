Biden at 224 electoral votes, Trump at 213: US media
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (
2 days ago) Biden has got 224 electoral votes and Trump 213, after Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two -- four for Trump and one for Biden, CNN and Fox News projected.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
1 day ago
As per reports of Reuters, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes. Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Wilmington.Joe Biden said, "Yesterday, once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this...
US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads 02:40
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory
[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43 Published 25 minutes ago
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails
Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 34 minutes ago
Related news from verified sources
US election: Biden at 264 electoral votes, Trump at 214
Biden is moving ever closer to becoming the new US President with the magic number of 270 votes within sight.
Khaleej Times
1 day ago Also reported by •
RTTNews • NPR • Upworthy
The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina
Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These are the remaining key states that have not yet been called for President Donald Trump or...
WorldNews
1 day ago
How Trump beats back the Biden fraud and WINS the election
(Natural News) According to national sources such as The Epoch Times, Trump is currently at 214 electoral votes. If you add Georgia and North Carolina, both of...
NaturalNews.com
2 days ago Also reported by •
Business Insider • NPR
Tweets about this