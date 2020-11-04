Global  
 

Biden at 224 electoral votes, Trump at 213: US media

DNA Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Biden has got 224 electoral votes and Trump 213, after Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two -- four for Trump and one for Biden, CNN and Fox News projected.
News video: US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads

US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads 02:40

 As per reports of Reuters, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes. Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Wilmington.Joe Biden said, "Yesterday, once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this...

