Election updates: America may wake up without knowing who the president is. Here is where things stand.

‌ ANALYSIS The 2016 presidential campaign taught the world one thing: opinion polls can't be trusted.Demographics have changed. Communications have changed...

US election 2020: How the night unfolded Joe Biden and Donald Trump remain in a close battle for the White House, witha result still unclear as Americans wake up on Wednesday morning.

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump



Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 1 hour ago

Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided



Hundreds join the "unity march" through Portland streets on election night, November 3.Some were shouting the names of black people killed by law enforcement as well as racial injustice slogans. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago