Republican state legislature candidate in North Dakota who died of COVID-19 in October wins election
Republican candidate David Andahl won a seat as a North Dakota representative on Tuesday night, but he died on Oct. 5 after being sick with COVID-19.
Democrat Hickenlooper wins Senate race in ColoradoDemocrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the nation. (Nov. 4)
AP Top Stories November 4 AHere's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;
It was a long election night. Here's what we know so far — and what we don'tThe presidential race is down to three Rust Belt states, Republicans appear likely to retain Senate control and Democrats have edge in House.
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races
U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases
MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England
Covid Is the Big Story on Campus. College Reporters Have the Scoop.University outbreaks are significant contributors to the pandemic. And the campus paper might be the only one left to cover them.
'Third wave of COVID is here': Delhi Health Minister
COVID-19: Cases cross 83 lakh-mark after 46,254 new infections
