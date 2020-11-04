Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican state legislature candidate in North Dakota who died of COVID-19 in October wins election

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Republican candidate David Andahl won a seat as a North Dakota representative on Tuesday night, but he died on Oct. 5 after being sick with COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 01:13

 As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrat Hickenlooper wins Senate race in Colorado

 Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the nation. (Nov. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 4 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;..
USATODAY.com

It was a long election night. Here's what we know so far — and what we don't

 The presidential race is down to three Rust Belt states, Republicans appear likely to retain Senate control and Democrats have edge in House.
USATODAY.com
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published

North Dakota North Dakota State in the United States

U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases [Video]

U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England [Video]

MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England

MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come intoforce on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’sCommons vote. Nevertheless Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt bysome Tory backbenchers angry at the impact on civil liberties and the economicdamage the measures will cause.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

Covid Is the Big Story on Campus. College Reporters Have the Scoop.

 University outbreaks are significant contributors to the pandemic. And the campus paper might be the only one left to cover them.
NYTimes.com
'Third wave of COVID is here': Delhi Health Minister [Video]

'Third wave of COVID is here': Delhi Health Minister

Third wave of COVID-19 has started in national capital, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while updating press on coronavirus situation. "About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the 3rd wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too," said Satyendar Jain. He further added, "We're going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80% beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
COVID-19: Cases cross 83 lakh-mark after 46,254 new infections [Video]

COVID-19: Cases cross 83 lakh-mark after 46,254 new infections

India's COVID-19 tally reached 83,13,877 on November 04 after a spike of 46,254 new cases and 514 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 5,33,787 active cases in the country whereas total cured cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,29,98,959 samples were tested up to Nov 03 and of these 12,09,609 samples were tested on Nov 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Takes Lead in Texas [Video]

Trump Takes Lead in Texas

Texas has begun to shift to red as President Trump takes the lead in the state. Over the last 40 years, Texans have always voted for the Republican candidate.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:44Published
Rep. Colin Allred Defeats Genevieve Collins For US House Seat In Texas’ 32nd Congressional District [Video]

Rep. Colin Allred Defeats Genevieve Collins For US House Seat In Texas’ 32nd Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred will maintain his seat representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District with a 52.6% to 45.4% lead over Republican challenger Genevieve Collins with 98% of precincts..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:37Published
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins second term [Video]

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins second term

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to win a second term as North Carolina’s governor.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

IMA urges the government to collect data of frontline medical warrior as they are at high risk

IMA urges the government to collect data of frontline medical warrior as they are at high risk While the Indian government has stated that it does not have data on frontline warriors who died fighting COVID-19, a recent study by a medical journal in the UK...
Mid-Day

My COVID Story: "I kept gargling and steaming"

 54-year-old N Babu from Chennai lost his wife to an unknown virus in the year 2017 and when he contracted COVID in 2020, he took all the measures and started...
IndiaTimes

Mumbai: COVID-19 fatalities drop to 15

 The numbers in the state rose on Monday by nearly 5,000 cases, taking its total tally to over 16.92 lakh cases, as the recovery rate made marginal improvement....
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

BurnoutBeratung

BurnoutBeratung U.S.: "Covid Is the Big Story on Campus. College Reporters Have the Scoop." von Amelia Nierenberg via NewYorkTimes https://t.co/Ga9S37jnyR 18 minutes ago

JillianBerman

Jillian Berman RT @JillianBerman: In the Before Times, college students would knock on dorm room doors to talk about voting + man tables where they would… 14 hours ago

wellsvilledaily

The Daily Reporter Jamestown Community College is working with health officials to identify a positive test result at the Cattaraugus… https://t.co/pkvPOgAo3F 20 hours ago

smoaksantiago99

Emily(Ameal)♐ Story time ! So our community college here is having an out brake of COVID. And there has been a thing about mask b… https://t.co/9B11lD3VKO 1 day ago

kimbrotoo

Kim Barrington I’ve just heard a terrible story about my grand nephew who is a sophomore in college & had to be airlifted to a hos… https://t.co/qu8UGHaBR0 1 day ago

DrKWheatle

Katherine I. E. Wheatle, Ph.D. RT @KeishaBlain: “As institutions move to remote and hybrid learning, they still must be accountable for attending to new and different way… 2 days ago

KeishaBlain

Dr. Keisha N. Blain “As institutions move to remote and hybrid learning, they still must be accountable for attending to new and differ… https://t.co/V0TIT1EOpU 2 days ago

MaryChristieFnd

Mary Christie Foundation In next week’s Feed... @ForumHSPH hosted a discussion w/ @thestevefund & @GBH, 'Innovating on Campus: Supporting Me… https://t.co/tNPeC38zck 4 days ago