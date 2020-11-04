Global  
 

The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina: These states that haven't been called as of Wednesday morning will decide the president.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'

Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous' 00:45

 U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Wisconsin on Monday that a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "very dangerous" and claimed without evidence "it allows cheating."

Despite Temptations, Biden Stayed Focused on the ‘Blue Wall’

 From the beginning of his campaign until the end, Joseph R. Biden Jr. concentrated on winning back Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. It is not clear that he..
NYTimes.com
US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump [Video]

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan. The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Trump locked in tight races with Biden

 President Donald Trump carried Florida, the nation's most prized battleground state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden were increasingly focused early Wednesday on..
USATODAY.com

US Election: Republican Madison Cawthorn becomes youngest Congress member

 US President Donald Trump's "golden boy" Madison Cawthorn has won the race for Congress in North Carolina – becoming its youngest member at just 25 years..
New Zealand Herald

Madison Cawthorn Wins in North Carolina, Becoming Youngest Republican Elected to House

 The 25-year-old kept the solidly conservative seat in G.O.P. hands after his race had become unexpectedly competitive when he was accused of sexual misconduct..
NYTimes.com
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

How Masks, Hand Sanitizer and Covid-19 Have Affected the 2020 Election

 From Wisconsin to North Carolina, the latest surge of the coronavirus is spiraling, especially in battleground states.
NYTimes.com

Offset served up food treats for voters in Georgia [Video]

Offset served up food treats for voters in Georgia

Rapper Offset became a U.S. Election Day hero as he handed out free food to voters in his native Georgia on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Twitter, Facebook label Trump posts alleging election theft

Twitter has placed sharing restrictions on a tweet from President Donald Trump, setting up a high-profile..
The Verge

Georgia will not have full results on election night

 Georgia will not have full results from the presidential election until Wednesday at the earliest. The Fulton County Board of Elections has sent all vote..
CBS News

US election: Fury as Philadelphia halts reporting of mail-in vote count

 Philadelphia – Pennsylvania's largest city – has stopped reporting the results of mail-in ballots for the night in a move that has sparked fury among..
New Zealand Herald

Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’ [Video]

Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

On Monday, rapper Lil Pump attended a late-night rally for Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Votes waiting to be counted [Video]

Votes waiting to be counted

There are still many votes to be counted still. Pennsylvania stopped counting, so did Wisconsin and Michigan. Georgia halted their counting.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:50Published
2020 Election: Presidential race still in limbo [Video]

2020 Election: Presidential race still in limbo

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan all hang in the balance, where elections officials are unsealing absentee ballots and making sure they count.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:25Published
Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat [Video]

Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising..

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 01:21Published

Why Threats Of Election Violence May Be Here To Stay – OpEd

Why Threats Of Election Violence May Be Here To Stay – OpEd By Ryan McMaken* Both private sector businesses and police departments believe there is a good chance there will be postelection unrest. Both groups are...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

US expected to witness highest voter turnout in century: Report

 The US appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent, which is higher than the...
Mid-Day

Election night 2020: 5 things you need to know

 CNA Staff, Nov 3, 2020 / 11:10 pm (CNA).-   Late into election night, well after midnight in Washington, DC, here are 5 things you need to know:— *There is...
CNA Also reported by •DNA

