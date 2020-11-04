Utah voted to make hunting and fishing a constitutional right

J-K govt sets up research centre in UT to enhance production, quality of 'Shahi Zeera'



Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a research centre for black cumin cultivation in Kashmir's Pampore area. As cultivating black cumin also known as 'Shahi Zeera' is not a duck soup, scientists in the centre train the farmers to do the same. Properly cultivated cumin yield leaves the farmers in profit. Black cumin adds an incredible flavour in both Kashmiri and North-Indian cuisine. It has a slightly peppery, distinct nutty and rich taste. Apart from satisfying the taste buds, black cumin has health benefits too. It has the ability to treat boils as it is rich in Vitamin E. It keeps your skin healthy and maintains the blood sugar level.

