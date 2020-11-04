Global  
 

Election results in Michigan: Roughly 400,000 ballots still being counted Wednesday morning

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Who is winning the election? Here is where Michigan's ballot counting stands, including a breakdown in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Ballot counting underway in Detroit

Ballot counting underway in Detroit 01:09

 Absentee ballot counting is underway in Detroit at the TCF Center, with about 170,000 absentee ballots cast in Detroit alone.

