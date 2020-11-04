Global  
 

Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua with rains, deadly mudslides

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Hurricane Eta continues to spin across northern Nicaragua after lashing the country's Caribbean coast for much of Tuesday, isolating already remote communities and setting off deadly landslides that killed at least three people.
News video: Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and Nicaragua 01:26

 Hurricane Eta brought torrential rain and strong winds to Central America as it made landfall on Tuesday (November 3), killing at least three people according to reports.

The Category 4 storm made landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon packing 140 mph winds.

