As Italy’s Eateries Closed Early, a Small Neighbor Became a Dinner Hot Spot Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Local officials fear that diners traveling to San Marino, a small independent nation, will spread the coronavirus . A new curfew in Italy may slow the mealtime trend. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this