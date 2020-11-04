Global  
 

Presidential race between Trump, Biden remains close as battleground states count remaining ballots

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
As of Wednesday morning, Biden had 238 electoral votes secured to Trump's 213, meaning a handful of victories could tip the race.
