Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal wedding festivities begin; first photo from roka ceremony out

DNA Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Earlier, on November 3, in an Instagram post, Aditya Narayan made his relationship with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal official. In the post, Aditya shared a photo of him hugging Shweta and revealed that he will be getting married to her in December.
