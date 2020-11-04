US election live updates: America waits on Trump vs. Biden

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Long Walk Home: US Citizens Living In Mexico Endure Hours-Long Waits To Cast Votes



As if dealing with the drama of the US general election wasn't challenging enough, US citizens who live in Mexico--and want to vote--have it even worse. According to Business Insider, those Americans.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 18 hours ago

Related news from verified sources US election live updates: America decides between Trump and Biden Polls are open across the country as voters choose whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Follow the latest with DW.

Deutsche Welle 21 hours ago



US election 2020 LIVE updates: Trump continues rallies across America as new coronavirus wave ravages nation Both President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden are in Pennsylvania where swing voters may decide this election.

Brisbane Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this