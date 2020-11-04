Global  
 

US election live updates: America waits on Trump vs. Biden

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The race for the White House is still too close to call, as a handful of crucial battleground states remain in the process of counting ballots. Follow the latest with DW.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win 11:53

 Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.

Long Walk Home: US Citizens Living In Mexico Endure Hours-Long Waits To Cast Votes [Video]

Long Walk Home: US Citizens Living In Mexico Endure Hours-Long Waits To Cast Votes

As if dealing with the drama of the US general election wasn't challenging enough, US citizens who live in Mexico--and want to vote--have it even worse. According to Business Insider, those Americans..

US election live updates: America decides between Trump and Biden

 Polls are open across the country as voters choose whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Follow the latest with DW.
Deutsche Welle

US election 2020 LIVE updates: Trump continues rallies across America as new coronavirus wave ravages nation

 Both President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden are in Pennsylvania where swing voters may decide this election.
Brisbane Times


