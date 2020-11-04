Global  
 

Stock markets rise as investors await decision in uncertain U.S. election

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Stock markets moved higher on Wednesday even as investors digested results of a U.S. election that remained too close to call.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles 00:35

 US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward bounce was a reaction to the end of the uncertainty surrounding who will get the top job. Fundstrat's...

