Stock markets rise as investors await decision in uncertain U.S. election

US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward bounce was a reaction to the end of the uncertainty surrounding who will get the top job. Fundstrat's...
An RBC Capital Markets analyst says that based on recent options trading, the market believes the next US president will be known by November 6th.
However, Amy Wu Silverman, RBC's head of derivatives..