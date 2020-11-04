Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Face it, Democrats: We're a center left democracy hijacked by Trump and Republicans

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Trump inherited Republicans' toxic brew of disinformation, democracy-busting and racial dog whistles. It's the one inheritance he hasn't totally blown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Bay Area Republicans Feel Emboldened To Show Their Support For Trump

Bay Area Republicans Feel Emboldened To Show Their Support For Trump 02:22

 The Bay Area has been a Democratic stronghold for a long time, but John Ramos tells us the presidency of Donald Trump has emboldened Republicans here to speak out like never before.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump declarations of victory and accusations of stealing the election test Facebook and Twitter

 Donald Trump's premature declarations of victory and his allegations of voter fraud are testing social media companies the day after the election.
USATODAY.com

US election results: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

 ‌ ELECTION LATEST* On a knife-edge: Five states that may determine election * Trump's speech - claims victory, labels election a fraud, says he's off to..
New Zealand Herald

Twitter and Facebook label baseless Trump post suggesting Democrats manipulated ballot counts

 Photo by Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

Twitter and Facebook have continued to restrict and label posts from President Donald Trump after yesterday’s..
The Verge
Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump [Video]

Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump

At an upmarket restaurant in Lagos hangs a portrait of President Donald Trump in a gold-trimmed red agbada, a flowing robe worn by men in southwest Nigeria.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democratic and Republican strategists on pivotal states and voting blocs

 Several key states are continuing to count ballots as Americans and the presidential candidates await results of the 2020 election. CBS News political..
CBS News

Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections

 As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next..
CBS News
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio [Video]

Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio

Trump also won in Ohio four years ago after it had twice voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Madison Cawthorn is 1st person born in the '90s elected to Congress

 The 25-year-old North Carolina Republican is the youngest member elected to Congress in modern history.
CBS News

Prominent Republicans condemn Trump's false victory claim

 President Trump spoke from the White House in the 2 a.m. hour early Wednesday, amid initial favorable projections, calling for ballot counting to "stop."
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News [Video]

US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News

As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published
2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday [Video]

2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday

Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published
Democrats, Republicans and Trump can't agree on a new stimulus deal [Video]

Democrats, Republicans and Trump can't agree on a new stimulus deal

A new coronavirus stimulus deal is still in the works between Democrats and Republicans, bu they can't agree on a conclusion.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Face it, Democrats: We're a center left democracy hijacked by Trump and Republicans

 Trump inherited Republicans' toxic brew of disinformation, democracy-busting and racial dog whistles. It's the one inheritance he hasn't totally blown.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business InsiderDaily Record

Harrison Ford Advocates for Dr. Fauci in Latest Lincoln Project Ad

Harrison Ford Advocates for Dr. Fauci in Latest Lincoln Project Ad The Lincoln Project, a prominent political action committee led by several anti-Trump Republicans, has enlisted Harrison Ford to narrate an ad in support of Dr....
The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite

Today’s Silent Majority Is Not What Trump Or Republicans Think It Is. Instead, It Mirrors Biden’s Cabinet

Today’s Silent Majority Is Not What Trump Or Republicans Think It Is. Instead, It Mirrors Biden’s Cabinet Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Today, there is a fundamental flaw in how Donald Trump and the Republicans perceive the Silent Majority. The term,...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.comNewsmax

Tweets about this