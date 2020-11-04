Donald Trump's remark on "surprise ballot dumps" aiding Joe Biden's victory spreads online misinformation

Wochit Tech - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day 00:38 A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the counting of votes once the polls close. Nevertheless, President Donald Trump has continued to...