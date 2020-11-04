New Mexico becomes the first state to elect all women of color to the House
The state confirmed victories for Deb Haaland, Yvette Herrell, and Teresa Leger Fernandez in all three of New Mexico's Congressional districts.
|
|
New Mexico is first state to elect all women of color to the HouseNew Mexico's House delegation will soon be made up entirely of women of color.
