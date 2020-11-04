Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Mexico becomes the first state to elect all women of color to the House

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The state confirmed victories for Deb Haaland, Yvette Herrell, and Teresa Leger Fernandez in all three of New Mexico's Congressional districts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Mexico New Mexico State in the United States

New Mexico is first state to elect all women of color to the House

 New Mexico's House delegation will soon be made up entirely of women of color.
CBS News
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Waymo and Daimler are teaming up to build fully driverless semi trucks

 Waymo and Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, announced that they are forming a “broad, global, strategic partnership” to deploy fully driverless..
The Verge

Albuquerque hospitals face surge in virus cases

 Hospitals in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say they are seeing the largest number of coronavirus patients since the pandemic began, and worry that their hospitals..
USATODAY.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections

 As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next..
CBS News

Madison Cawthorn Becomes Youngest Member of Congress Since 1797

 Madison Cawthorn is only 25 years old, but that didn't stop him from being elected to represent North Carolina's 11th Congressional District ... making him the..
TMZ.com
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Yvette Herrell Yvette Herrell American politician

Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat

 The Republican former state legislator succeeded in picking off the first-term Democrat in a rural district where President Trump is popular.
NYTimes.com

Deb Haaland Deb Haaland U.S. Representative from New Mexico


Teresa Leger Fernandez Teresa Leger Fernandez American attorney and politician


Related videos from verified sources

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? [Video]

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?

A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Hotel Company Offers U.S. Election Escape In An Underground Cave [Video]

Hotel Company Offers U.S. Election Escape In An Underground Cave

A hotel company is offering the perfect escape from the U.S. election season with accommodation in an underground cave. Hotels.com say they are helping escape the chatter to “go live under a rock —..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Texan Woman In Her 30s Dies Of COVID-19 On Airport Tarmac [Video]

Texan Woman In Her 30s Dies Of COVID-19 On Airport Tarmac

Just when people are getting more comfortable flying during the pandemic, CNN reports a woman died due to COVID-19 while on a flight to Arizona. CNN reports a county official said the Dallas-area woman..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

New Mexico becomes the first state to elect all women of color to the House

 The state confirmed victories for Deb Haaland, Yvette Herrell, and Teresa Leger Fernandez in all three of New Mexico's Congressional districts.
USATODAY.com

RESULTS: Republican Yvette Herrell has defeated incumbent Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to win control of New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

 Herrell, a staunch conservative, made it through a bitter primary fight in June to face Torres Small, who defeated her by under two points in 2018.
Business Insider

Republican Yvette Herrell has defeated incumbent Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to win control of New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

 Herrell, a staunch conservative, made it through a bitter primary fight in June to face Torres Small, who defeated her by under 2 points in 2018.
Business Insider


Tweets about this

samXmcbride

Earl McBride She ran lying ads the past couple of months. Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat -… https://t.co/2rtJNBuTEF 18 minutes ago

LoisMil91809392

Lois Miles RT @jilevin: Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat https://t.co/F90OoI5bxx 20 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat https://t.co/F90OoI5bxx 24 minutes ago

FrontRowSeat42

F.Y.I. For Your Information. Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat https://t.co/VwLgV7FJt1 3 hours ago

PlayaBest

John Vash "Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat" https://t.co/kKpgvaD1TZ #news #mexico 11 hours ago

RosaLuemartine1

Rosa Lue Martines "Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat" by BY CATIE EDMONDSON via NYT https://t.co/s1Sz6M37R8 11 hours ago

ourcoachingbiz

Our Coaching Business Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat https://t.co/nUfpVcYIAb 11 hours ago

stat_butler

Stat Butler NY Times: Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat https://t.co/EPepTRpJOF 11 hours ago