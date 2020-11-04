Global  
 

Hope for Biden ‘Blue Wave’ dries up, battlegrounds states favouring Trump in U.S. election

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Hope for Biden ‘Blue Wave’ dries up, battlegrounds states favouring Trump in U.S. electionDemocrats entered the U.S. election hoping for a repudiation of Donald Trump that would sweep them back to power in Washington....
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states 01:47

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published
Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats [Video]

Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats

Locals in a Kenyan village with links to Barack Obama had some fun of their own on US election day. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority [Video]

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority

[NFA] Democrats on Wednesday not only appear to have fallen way short of their goal of expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, but saw their majority shrink after Republicans delivered upset victories. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

US elections: Trump campaign files a lawsuit seeking to halt count in key state

 United States President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.The latest counts gives..
New Zealand Herald

Battle for Senate control remains up in the air, with key races yet to be called

 So far, CBS News projects Republicans have won seven U.S. Senate seats, including flipping an Alabama seat red. While some races are still being characterized as..
CBS News

US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight [Video]

US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight

Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden. However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a fierce fight. So how and where did the pollsters and news organisations go wrong? Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh discuss the changing dynamics of US polity with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 17:32Published

US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden, live results

 Follow the whole US election in real time on our interactive map. Click on the buttons at the top to choose the contest you want to follow, such as the..
New Zealand Herald

How President Trump's Supreme Court Challenge Could Play Out

 President Trump predicted a Supreme Court battle over the 2020 election -- but his road to the high justices won't be one he can barrel down ... according to a..
TMZ.com

Watch Live: Trump campaign hosts press conference in Philadelphia

 Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski are expected to be at Wednesday's press conference.
CBS News

Why did so many Latinos vote for Donald Trump?

 Many want to wrongly generalize about Latino voters, but the Hispanic vote is complicated.
USATODAY.com

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? [Video]

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:36Published
Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States [Video]

Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States

A handful of battleground states will be crucial to who will win the White House. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the very latest on the vote count.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published
Moments That Defined Election Night 2020 in Five Minutes [Video]

Moments That Defined Election Night 2020 in Five Minutes

Battlegrounds stayed close. Florida was clear. Biden urged patience. Trump demanded victory. Cheddar has put together the TL;DR version of all of Election Night's biggest moments as we still await the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:23Published

Melania Trump Is 'Repulsed' By Donald Trump At Times, Omarosa Claims

 Omarosa Manigault Newman is spilling details on Donald Trump‘s marriage to Melania Trump. “It’s a very strange marriage, and I’m very cautious to comment...
Just Jared Also reported by •PinkNewsMid-DayIndiaVision

Ex-DHS official Miles Taylor reveals himself as Anonymous, who wrote critically of Trump

 “Donald Trump is a man without character,” Taylor tweeted. “It’s why I wrote ‘A Warning’…”
Upworthy

This Canadian Stock Is Up 2,440% Since Trump Was Elected

 Since Donald Trump was re-elected, Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has risen a whopping 2,440%.
Motley Fool


